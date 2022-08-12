Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues boss insisted his new-look team would prove tougher nuts to crack – a sentiment he hopes the rest of the division will take on board as well.

Pompey’s last trip to Whaddon Road in April resulted in a 1-0 defeat and some damning words from Cowley in his post-match reaction.

Describing the performance that day as ‘unnacceptable’, it represented the Blues’ first-ever defeat to the Robins, with the result contributing to a disappointing 10th place League One finish last season.

Since then, Cowley has once again reshuffled his pack, with 11 new signings and 12 Fratton Park departures over the summer.

Some of those who have left include Gavin Bazunu and Hayden Carter, who were in the starting XI to face Cheltenham that day, along with fellow loanee George Hirst, who started the game on the bench.

And while Cowley would love to have all three players in his ranks today, he admitted ‘good strides’ had been made both on and off the pitch since then.

As a result, he believes the Blues are better equipped this time around to deal with what League One can through at them – as was proved with their opening-day draw at title favourites Sheffield Wednesday and Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Cardiff in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking ahead of the game, Cowley said: ‘We’ve made some good strides since the last time we played at Whaddon Road.

‘My feeling is that we have a bit more humility, a bit more grit and determination in the group, but we have to make sure that we back these words up with our actions.

‘We’re much more aligned (as a group).

‘I think we’re more connected – that’s fair even in the short space of time we’ve been together.

‘I think we’ve got a better balance to us, both on and off the pitch, and we now have to go and prove that with our performances.