The Blues boss also revealed the winger’s arrival on loan – plus that of his former Crewe team-mate, Tom Lowery – has been given the seal of approval by the Pompey dressing room.

He represents Cowley’s 11th piece of business during the current transfer window and second within the space of 37 hours, following Lowery’s arrival on a free transfer late on Friday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale’s signing also ends Pompey’s search for a direct replacement for Marcus Harness, who joined League One rivals Ipswich last month for an undisclosed fee.

The need for a player of the former Crewe man’s ilk was demonstrated on Saturday as the Blues could only register a goalless draw against Lincoln on their first game back at Fratton Park following the start of the new campaign.

But with Dale now registered to potentially make his debut in Tuesday night’s trip to Cardiff in the Carabao Cup, Cowley has the solution to what was required.

And it’s a remedy that has supposedly gone down well with the Blues’ players as well.

Blackpool winger Owen Dale has joined Pompey on a season-long loan Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Speaking to the club website following Dale’s arrival, Cowley said: ‘We’re really pleased to be able to bring Owen to the club and are looking forward to working with him.

‘He was fantastic for Crewe, firstly to get them into League One and then got into double figures for goals the next season to earn a move to Blackpool.

‘Owen brings creativity and intelligence, while his combination play is very good and he gives us pace in the transition.

‘He’s also brilliant at getting in at the back post to provide a real goal threat and he has a tenacious edge, which I like to see in players.

‘Owen obviously knows Tom and that can help. I’m sure they’ll support each other and I know the rest of the boys are pleased to have them here.

‘They will certainly fit right in with our group because of their humility and also the love they have for the game.’

Dale made just eight league starts at Blackpool last season, following his Bloomfield Road switch – initially on loan – in the summer of 2021.

Prior to joining the Championship side, Dale spent three seasons as a first-team regular at Gresty Road, scoring 15 goals in 105 appearances.