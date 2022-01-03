And the Blues boss provided an update the man’s condition after he was stretched away from the ground, revealing that the U’s fan was now ‘conscious, stable and well’.

The game at the Abbey Stadium was brought to a temporary halt midway through the second half when match referee Josh Smith was made aware of the serious incident in the North Terrace by stewards and members of the Cambridge team.

Medics and staff from both the U’s and Blues camp rushed to the fan’s aid and provided emergency treatment before the individual was stretched away to a awaiting ambulance.

After both teams re-emerged onto the pitch, the game soon restarted, albeit with 27 minutes of extra-time to be added on at the end.

In that time, Pompey failed to make their numerical advantage count following the sending off of Cambridge’s Sam Smith on the hour mark following a second bookable offence.

However, talking to The News after the game, Cowley admitted his immediate thoughts were with the U’s supporter.

And he sent the man and his family ‘love’ from himself and all associated with the Blues as he recovers from the ordeal.

Play was stopped during the second half as medics attended to an emergency incident in the home end after a fan fell ill. Picture: Dennis Goodwin.

Cowley said: 'It was a game that had a lot in it for sure, but first and foremost I just want to relay the news that we've just been given from the head steward at Cambridge that the man who fell ill in the crowd is conscious, stable and well.