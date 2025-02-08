John Mousinho has decided against rotating his Pompey side for the trip to Sheffield United.

In the build-up to the Bramall Lane clash, the Blues boss had spoken about weighing up protecting some of his players with three games in eight days on the horizon.

However, he has named an unchanged starting XI against the Championship high-fliers as Pompey bid to avoid an eighth successive away defeat.

Pompey new boy Adil Aouchiche. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Matt Ritchie once again captains the side, with Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson continuing as the centre-half partnership which impressed in last weekend’s goalless draw against Burnley.

New recruits Kaide Gordon and Adil Aouchiche are named on bench, although there’s no place in the 20-man squad for fellow newcomer Ben Killip, with Jordan Archer the back-up keeper.

Thomas Waddingham and Harvey Blair are the two who make way, while Mark O’Mahony is also not involved, despite now back in full training after injury.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Shaughnessy, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Dozzell, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Devlin, Matthews, Bramall, Pack, Hayden, Gordon, Aouchiche, Saydee.