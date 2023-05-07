And the head coach is adamant the striker has more to come despite his excellent season in front of goal.

The 26-year-old has 24 goals in all competitions - including 20 in League One - to his name in his maiden season at Fratton Park.

His impressive form has seen him linked with a move away from PO4, with both Ipswich and Blackburn reportedly tracking his progress.

But Mousinho is clear he has received no contact from potential suitors and gave a clear message to the Fratton faithful over where the striker’s future lies.

‘We’d absolutely love to (keep him), he told The News.

‘Colby loves it here and has played the best football in his career here this season. We hope that all counts in our favour.

‘It’s a good position to be in to have suitors. We haven’t had any calls about him yet. Of course, we’ve got to respect the end of the season and go from there.

‘But it wouldn't be a huge surprise if there were other clubs looking at Colby. I think he’s got plenty more to come in a Pompey shirt and we’d love to keep him. There’s no pressure from the club to sell.

‘The message to everyone is that it would be brilliant to see him in a Pompey shirt next season and as far as I’m concerned at the moment that's going to happen.’

At Pompey’s end of season awards evening, Bishop claimed a clean sweep - winning both the Players’ Player of the Season and the Player of the Season accolades.

And Mousinho believes his achievement has been fully deserved.

He added: ‘Fully deserved and I think he swept the board in terms of all the supporters’ Player of the Season awards. He’s been excellent this year and has been the standout player.

‘To score 20 league goals is fantastic under any circumstances, least of all when there’s been a head coach change in the middle of the season, other difficult circumstances like having to move down from up north. He has adjusted a fair bit but it’s fully deserved.

