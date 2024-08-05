Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tino Anjorin remains on Pompey’s radar according to John Mousinho.

The Blues are keen to bring the attacking midfielder back to Fratton Park after encouraging glimpses during an injury-hampered loan spell last term.

Anjorin evidently doesn’t have a future at Chelsea after failing to be selected for the 28-man squad which last month jetted to America for a four-game tour.

Instead he has stayed behind to train at Cobham, with Enzo Maresca’s men to fulfil their final USA friendly on Tuesday against Real Madrid in North Carolina before returning.

Pompey are still keen on Tino Anjorin. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The 22-year-old has 12 months left on the five-year Chelsea deal he signed in 2020 and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants will opt to cash in while they can.

Alternatively, they could offer another contract to Anjorin to secure him to Stamford Bridge, then loan him out to aid his development.

And Mousinho is hopeful the situation can become clearer when Chelsea return from America.

He told The News: ‘Tino is training with Chelsea at the moment and there’s no movement there in terms of where we are.

‘But we are hoping to possibly move that closer to the start of the season.’

Anjorin made just 14 appearances and scored twice for Pompey yet, ultimately, it was a season-long loan devastated by injury.

Nonetheless, when he returned from a four-month lay-off following a severe hamstring tear which required an operation, he did regain his place in the squad.

Anjorin started two of the final three matches, including the League One title-winning victory over Barnsley in April.