Portsmouth boss details exciting Academy prospects who could come into FA Cup contention

The likes of Izzy Kaba, Harvey Hughes and Toby Steward could be among those Danny Cowley looks at in the FA Cup against Harrow Borough.

Player: Harry Jewitt-White

Position: Midfield

Cowley’s view: Harry’s a promising, young player who’s a Welsh under-18 international.

He’s got good receiving skills and a good range of passing off his right foot.

There’s work to do in the combative moments against the ball and aerial duels.

He can also work on that left foot, so he can get out on both sides, but he has potential.

Player: Izzy Kaba

Position: Defender

Cowley’s view: Izzy is a very good one v one defender.

He’s very tenacious and athletic with good power.

He’s got to keep working on the consistency of his aerial duels and defensive positional play.

At the moment he’s athletic enough to get into trouble then get himself out of trouble, at the level he’s playing at.

He also needs to work on the technical aspects of his game when he’s starting attacks.

Player: Harvey Hughes

Position: Defender

Cowley’s view: Young Harvey Hughes has trained with us regularly.

He played in that excellent friendly win at Bournemouth along with Izzy, he did really well there.

Harvey has a lovely left foot, but combatively we need to make him a little more tenacious to play against.

He’s someone who could play left-back or left of a back three, so there’s nice versatility there.

Player: Toby Steward

Position: Keeper

Cowley’s view: Toby has trained with us regularly.

He’s got really nice hands and is a young player who has a lot of potential and has picked up England recognition .