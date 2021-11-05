Portsmouth boss details exciting Academy prospects who could come into FA Cup contention
With Pompey down to just 16 fully-fit senior players, Danny Cowley has indicated he may have to look to the Academy for this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Harrow Borough at Fratton Park. Here, the Blues boss has provided an assessment of four of the brightest emerging players who could come into senior contention in the famous, old competition.
Player: Harry Jewitt-White
Position: Midfield
Cowley’s view: Harry’s a promising, young player who’s a Welsh under-18 international.
He’s got good receiving skills and a good range of passing off his right foot.
There’s work to do in the combative moments against the ball and aerial duels.
He can also work on that left foot, so he can get out on both sides, but he has potential.
Player: Izzy Kaba
Position: Defender
Cowley’s view: Izzy is a very good one v one defender.
He’s very tenacious and athletic with good power.
He’s got to keep working on the consistency of his aerial duels and defensive positional play.
At the moment he’s athletic enough to get into trouble then get himself out of trouble, at the level he’s playing at.
He also needs to work on the technical aspects of his game when he’s starting attacks.
Player: Harvey Hughes
Position: Defender
Cowley’s view: Young Harvey Hughes has trained with us regularly.
He played in that excellent friendly win at Bournemouth along with Izzy, he did really well there.
Harvey has a lovely left foot, but combatively we need to make him a little more tenacious to play against.
He’s someone who could play left-back or left of a back three, so there’s nice versatility there.
Player: Toby Steward
Position: Keeper
Cowley’s view: Toby has trained with us regularly.
He’s got really nice hands and is a young player who has a lot of potential and has picked up England recognition .
There’s a few aspects of his game he’s working on. He needs to work on possession and his feet, because we want our goalkeepers to be able to do everything now.