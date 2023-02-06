Yet Di’Shon Bernard’s Barnsley showing has convinced the Blues head coach of his suitability for the role on a more regular basis.

The deadline day loan recruit from Manchester United was asked to stand in for Zak Swanson against the Tykes, who was absent through a groin issue.

The result was a strong display from the powerful defender who, in particular, enjoyed an eye-catching second half in Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

And while Bernard is far from a rookie in the position, it has provided Mousinho with food for thought.

He told The News: ‘Di’Shon has played right-back before, it’s one of the advantages of bringing someone in who has had a couple of loan spells with Salford and Hull.

‘We knew he could play there, probably it’s part of the attraction in terms of versatility, and he was excellent.

‘He was thrown in at the deep for a home debut at Fratton Park playing out of position against a really good team with a lot of attacking threat down that left-hand side and grew into the game.

Di'Shon Bernard impressed John Mousinho on his Pompey debut. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘At half-time we looked at a couple of things, particularly around positioning, and he took those on board and adjusted his game slightly. He was brilliant and provided that attacking threat as well.

‘I think he is a centre-back for us, that’s where he has played the majority of his games, so to have the ability to slot into right-back is great.

‘Although, after Saturday’s performance, I don't know why we wouldn’t look at both positions and his versatility.

‘It would be remiss of me to dismiss him as right-back after Saturday.’

Sean Raggett and Ryley Towler have been Mousinho’s favoured pairing in his four matches in charge so far.

In the meantime, Clark Robertson continues to be sidelined by his quad problem, while Michael Morrison last month departed for Cambridge United.

Now the 22-year-old Bernard has been thrown in the mix.

Mousinho added: ‘Di’Shon was really solid and there are a couple of things to work on in terms of being able to play that position.

‘It’s really different to a centre-half, you have to be aware of a lot more.

‘We were asking Di’Shon to press the left wing-back but then also cover the other side for the two centre-forwards and Herbie Kane. It was a big ask for him, but we knew he could do it – and I think he did.