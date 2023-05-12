And that meant ensuring those who will now leave the club on free transfers know their respective efforts have been appreciated and that they’ll forever be part of the Blues’ proud history.

Pompey have said goodbye to Clark Robertson, Kieron Freeman, Louis Thompson. Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs, Jayden Reid, Alfie Bridgman and Dan Gifford following the publication of their retained list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also seen loanees Di’Shon Bernard, Dane Scarlett, Owen Dale, Joe Pigott and Matt Macey depart, with only Connor Ogilvie, Josh Oluwayemi and Harry Jewitt-White – the remaining players with questions over their PO4 futures – offered the chance to stay.

Negotiations continue to be had with Jay Mingi and Ronan Curtis over extending their Pompey association.

But as Mousinho and sporting director make their first significant stamp on the Blues’ playing squad, the head coach said their need to be ruthless was conduced in an appropriate manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as thoughts turn to the next stage of the overhaul – recruitment – Mousinho insisted hard work was now the necessary requirement to ensure part two went according to plan.

He said: ‘We would like to thank all those players who are leaving for the contribution they have made – whether that’s those lads who came in on loan in January or those who have been here for longer.

Pompey boss John Mousinho

‘All of them have conducted themselves brilliantly ever since I arrived and we would like to wish them well for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Part of what we’re trying to build here is making sure that players leave the football club in the right way and I can assure them that they will always be a part of this football club.

‘I would also like to thank Manchester United, Blackpool, Luton, Ipswich and Tottenham for loaning us their players. We have a lot of good relationships with other clubs and long may that continue.

‘There’s now some time for those players who are staying to rest and make sure they come back rejuvenated for the start of pre-season training.

‘We’ve got some clarity on what we’re trying to do for next season and know what we need to achieve between now and the start of the next campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad