Portsmouth boss errs on the side of caution amid three changes against Derby

Regan Poole isn’t risked in the starting line-up against Derby - but Pompey welcome back two players from suspension.

Poole was forced off at half-time against Norwich with a hamstring issue, so Tom McIntyre takes his place in the centre of defence at Pride Park.

However, the former Lincoln man is included on the Blues’ bench as John Mousinho errs on the side of caution over his fitness.

In addition, Callum Lang and Andre Dozzell come straight back into the team, having served their one-match bans against the Canaries.

Regan Poole misses Pompey's clash with Derby after collecting a hamstring issue against Norwich. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesplaceholder image
That means Owen Moxon and Paddy Lane return to the bench, totalling three changes to the line-up which collected a goalless draw on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, Harvey Blair and Sammy Silvera drop out of the 20-man squad to accommodate the returns of McIntyre and Dozzell.

Meanwhile, Conor Shaughnessy, Jordan Williams, Mark O’Mahony, Kusini Yengi and Jacob Farrell are still missing.

For Derby, former Blues winger Marcus Harness is named in the starting XI.

Pompey: Schmid, Devlin, Pack, McIntyre, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Potts, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Swanson, Towler, Saydee, Moxon, Lane, Sorensen, Poole, Kamara.

