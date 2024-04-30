Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has clarified the reason behind Gavin Whyte’s noticeable absence from the Southsea Common party.

And he has backed the Irishman to bounce back next season after a difficult first year on the south coast.

Of the League One champions present for the city’s celebrations on Sunday, Alex Robertson was absent after returning to Manchester City and Lee Evans was unavailable.

Gavin Whyte missed Pompey's Southsea Common party on Sunday through illness. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

In the case of Whyte, who made 33 appearances and scored once in the campaign, he missed the memorable occasion through illness.

According to Mousinho, the 28-year-old has been ill after starting the promotion and title-winning clash against Barnsley and not trained since, missing the final two fixtures.

And it felt wise for the Northern Ireland international to also stay away from the weekend title festivities.

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘Gav has been ill, he wasn’t actually feeling great on the Tuesday night against Barnsley, so didn’t go out with the lads for those celebrations.

‘He hasn’t been well, he’s been feeling a bit ill over the last week or so, so we said just stay away, especially with the lads soon going off on holiday and with their families there. He was happy with that.

‘He hasn’t trained since Barnsley. If we had something on any of the games, he would have been back in, he’s not horrendous. We’re thinking there’s no point in risking him.

‘Gav was happy he made it for the Wigan celebration on the pitch after the game, but on Sunday there were families and children on the bus, so it was a good decision for everyone for him to miss it.’

Before his illness, Whyte had started once in 18 matches, while failed to make the first-team squad on seven occasions during that time.

Yet Mousinho is taking the positives from the winger’s end-of-season involvement, particularly at Peterborough in March.

He added: ‘Gav has a contract next season and we have some work to do to get him to where we want.

‘We saw some real glimpses of what he’s capable of and Gav would have liked to have had a better season in terms of contribution and starting more games, but he was part of the side which didn’t lose in the opening seven league games he started.

‘He had a real contribution there and also he came back into the team recently and had a massive impact.

‘One of the biggest games of the season for us was Peterborough away, where Gav came on and did brilliantly well, setting up Kusini’s goal.