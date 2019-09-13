Kenny Jackett has revealed why he didn’t offer James Meredith a Pompey deal.

The left-back has departed the Blues having spent several weeks on trial.

After leaving Millwall by mutual consent in July, Meredith linked up with Pompey shortly last month following the Achilles injury Lee Brown sustained.

Jackett was hoping to run the rule over the Australian for the reserves against Doncaster on Tuesday but that game was scrapped.

And with Brandon Haunstrup catching the eye in recent games, coupled with Brown returning to fitness later this month, the Blues boss felt he had sufficient options in his squad.

Jackett said: ‘We didn’t take up the option to sign him. I’m not sure whether he has actually signed for anybody but the trial period has finished and we didn’t sign him.

James Meredith has departed Pompey. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

‘We did feel there is some strengthening needed around the full-back and holding-midfield areas. We have wondered about that and obviously Meredith is a player I have seen a lot in the past and had some time for.

‘I’m pleased to give Brandon some time and an opportunity. He is 22, a positive player and a good player and I’ve been pleased with what he has done so far since he has come in.

‘I feel comfortable when Brown comes back and we have two of them to fight it out. Brandon hasn’t done himself any harm at all.

‘The Meredith one maybe could have increased our options at full-back and holding-midfield area.

‘It was my decision, we’d had a good look at him in training and I didn’t feel, being fair to him, that we were going to pursue it.

‘If he signed for us, that’s one of his clubs over and difficult for him to sign for anybody until January.

‘The Doncaster game was off, which sums up our season so far because he couldn’t even play in that.

‘I wanted to work towards the Donny game because he would have been able to play in that without having to commit himself to his future.’

Despite Meredith not earning a Fratton Park deal, Jackett hopes he’s helped the 31-year-old in his bid to find a permanent home.

The manager added: ‘In the end, we have made the decision to let him go and get on his way.

‘We hope the training here helps him towards wherever his next club is.’