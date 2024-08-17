Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has underlined his belief Connor Ogilvie can establish himself as a Championship operator.

And the Pompey boss outlined a confidence the popular defender will be able to handle the searing pace he will encounter against wingers in the second tier.

That’s after Ogilvie emerged from a baptism of fire in his first game at the level against title favourites Leeds United last weekend.

The 28-year-old had a testing afternoon against the electric Dan James, who was the division’s fastest player last season.

Ogilvie conceded a first-half penalty against James as Pompey struggled to stay in the game early on, but kept to his task and helped his side to an excellent 3-3 draw.

Mousinho acknowledged there were difficult moments for the former Spurs man, but feels it was the kind of assignment the Blues’ longest-serving senior player will not face every week.

He said: It was an interesting one for Connor. He was up against Dan James, who has moved for £25m in his career and was the fastest player recorded in the Championship last year. I still felt Connor made a real, good fight of it.

‘There was a couple of bits, I think Connor would’ve felt disappointed with the penalty and there was one where Connor got booked despite nearly keeping up with him and nearly getting the ball.

‘Then, for the most part, Connor was a really big threat going the other way. I thought he really beat up the Leeds right-back and he was very, very good on that side of the game.

‘I have no worries about Connor playing at this level, that’s why we decided to offer him a new contract.

‘He will come up against quick wingers and I think he’ll adjust his game appropriately.

‘Last weekend was an exception for all the players, because of the quality Leeds brought to the table. It sounds a bit strange, but to limit them to three goals with one a last-minute strike wasn’t a terrible result.

‘I think James is a Premier League player, I think a lot of Leeds players are Premier League players.

‘I think there will be games where we need to target teams a bit more specifically, thinking these are the games we need to get points and wins from - last Saturday was a bonus.’