Portsmouth boss fires back at doubters dismissing his lack of managerial experience

The Blues’ new head coach believes coming into the position as Pompey’s new boss at a young age will be a help rather than a hindrance to his role.

Mousinho called time on his playing career at the age of 36, as he succeeded Danny Cowley in the Fratton hot seat last Friday.

Many supporters were expecting a more experienced operator to come into the position, along with someone who has a higher profile than the Londoner.

Mousinho isn’t fazed by the noise, however, and extensively detailed why his age is a plus point in his eyes.

He said: ‘I think it’s one of my strengths.

‘My age is being seen as a weakness.

‘Obviously it brings a lack of experience of certain things, and there will be a whole host of things I’ve never come across before.

New Pompey head coach John Mousinho.

‘But at the same time, and it’s one thing I’ve been really clear about, last week I was sat in dressing with these people.

‘I was there with 17–year-olds, 35-year-olds and everything in between.

‘I get it, I know what is going on in their heads, I know how difficult it is to win a football game.

‘I’ve been there at a big club where things haven’t gone right. I get the pressures of that.

‘I’ve been a Championship player dropping down to League One and the expectations on my performances there.

‘I know how you can arrest that (impact on belief) and build confidence.

‘I just think that’s a huge advantage to me, I have that empathy and understanding.’

Despite being able to relate to players being one himself so recently, Mousinho explained he still believes it’s important to have lines of demarcation between his squad and himself.

He added: ‘It will be a different approach. I will be their friend in a way, but there has to be that professional relationship between the management structure and the players.

‘I’ve had some great chats with the players already and it feels like a massive strength.

‘They’re not saying “who’s this guy with no experience”. I’m you.

‘I get it. I know what it’s like to try to be a top-level professional athlete with a five-year-old and two-year-old at home screaming away. I completely understand it.

‘That’s something which will run through every theme I have with those players.’

