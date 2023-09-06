Portsmouth boss fires warning to Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United & Co after sturdy start to campaign

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mousinho’s side have accumulated 12 points from the first six League One fixtures, with the campaign now firmly up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On paper it looked a presentable start to the season for Pompey, though both Stevenage and Exeter City have been tackled - with both sides performing above expectations at this formative stage of proceedings.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September was viewed as a tougher month, however, with a testing trip to Derby the next challenge after the international break.

Then it’s the rearranged trek to Oakwell to take on Barnsley, in the fixture postponed for international call-ups.

Pompey return to Fratton Park for the visit of Lincoln on September 23 - before another challenging away day at Wigan to close out the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey head coach John Mousinho is confident there's a lot to come from Pompey. Pic: Jason Brown.

And the 37-year-old is clear that there is still a lot of improvement to come from his team in the coming months, as they take on the challenge of delivering promotion.

Mousinho said: ‘September is a really exciting month in terms of fixtures and some of the teams we have to play.

‘We want to test ourselves against the best sides in the league - and that’s what we consider these teams to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Even in August we played not necessarily the bigger clubs, but some of the teams who will be competitive certainty in the top half of the table.

‘One of the features we’re seeing so far in the league is there are a lot of sides who are very competitive.

‘Just a couple of the results we’ve seen so far spring to mind.