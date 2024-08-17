Pompey boss John Mousinho after today's 0-0 draw with Luton Town. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho warned Pompey they need to find greater cutting edge in the final third if they are to thrive in the Championship.

The Blues boss spoke of his disappointment at a failure to pick up three points against 10-man Luton in the 0-0 draw at Fratton Park.

It was another frantic game of football as second-tier action returned to PO4 for the first time in 12 years.



But Mousinho felt his players had to make better decisions in the final third with the visitors playing for over an hour with 10 men, after keeper Thomas Kaminski was dismissed.

He said: ‘I’m slightly disappointed not to have picked up all three points.

‘The first half hour was frantic and a really good game of Championship football.

‘Luton caused us a couple of problems early on but we grew into the game and all of a sudden looked a real threat.

‘We got the ball down and played some really good football. The threat we were causing Luton and the space we were creating behind them ultimately resulted in the keeper being sent off.

‘We played really well for half an hour and the first half I was really pleased with.

'In the second we huffed and puffed but didn’t have quite enough quality.

‘We got the ball into the final third well enough and Luton dropped off. We got the ball to our wide players and our attacking players, but it was very compact in the box.

‘We didn’t quite have enough in terms of quality and execution and sometimes decision making.

‘It’s a really interesting one and it’s one we have to take on board as a coaching staff, because we set the side to take on a really good Luton team who are aggressive in their press.

‘We did it really well for half an hour, but I don’t think we expected so early to completely dominate possession.

‘There’s loads and loads to improve on and it’s a positive that we’re disappointed not to have more points on the board.

‘We need to be better. We didn’t miss chance after chance after chance.

‘We created a huge amount of opportunities and got into good areas without creating chances. We have to break that down and get better at that.

‘We defended really well when we had to, but everyone knows and it’s no secret that we come away from playing here at Fratton Park disappointed not to have picked up three points. It’s something that we have to build on next week.’