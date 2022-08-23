Portsmouth boss gives big injury update over Sunderland signing after five months on sidelines

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Sunderland is out to make up for a lost time, after a promising start to his career at Fratton Park was curtailed by prolapsed disc in his back.

His return was put back when the injury then impacted his calf through a nerve issue.

And that graft is set to be rewarded when he joins the likes of Joe Morrell and Clark Robertson back in the first-team fray at Rodney Parade.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley said: ‘Joe, Clark and Denver. It gives us a really good opportunity to get some minutes into Joe, Clark and Denver.

‘They will train and travel and we will make some calls off the back of that.

Denver Hume is back for Pompey.

‘Denver just had a really difficult back injury, which has taken some time to heal.

‘But he’s now been training consistently and is ready to go.’

Plenty of changes are expected to be made for the Newport County meeting, with Danny Cowley keen to give his young players much-needed playing time as well as those returning from spells in the treatment room.

Pompey now have 12 players who are 21 or under, as the Blues boss rapidly brings down the average age of his squad.

What’s more, all but two of those youngsters belong to the club and are their assets.

Cowley knows those players have to be nurtured and given playing time to aid their development.

He added: ‘It’s a real opportunity to use our young players again.

‘We really want to put a real focus and energy in our young players and we know they will develop through games like this, and the experience and learning these games bring.