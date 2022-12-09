Portsmouth boss gives injury update with news over Tom Lowery, Arsenal signing and Blues talisman

Danny Cowley has revealed one of his three sidelined right-sided full-backs will be in contention for their contest against Accy this weekend.

Zak Swanson is likely to be that man, following a stomach problem sustained against MK Dons two-weeks-ago.

Meanwhile, Joe Rafferty remains a long-term absentee with a groin issue, while Kieron Freeman is still on the treatment table with a calf injury.

With the squad set to travel north to Lancashire today, if the game gets the go-ahead in freezing conditions, Freeman is due to appear at The News’ carol service at St Mary’s Church in Fratton tonight.

That confirms the former Arsenal youngster as the only available option for their visit to the Crown Ground.

Cowley said: ‘We’ve got some problems at right-back at the moment, but we’re hopeful that we will have someone back at the weekend to resolve that issue.’

Michael Jacobs has also spent an extended period on the sidelines, as he recovers from a hamstring injury picked up against Charlton in October.

Danny Cowley has tipped one of his three injured right-backs with a return this weekend.

The midfielder sustained the problem during a 15-minute cameo during the Blues’ 3-0 defeat at The Valley two months ago.

After missing out against Wycombe last week, Cowley has welcomed the return of the 31-year-old.

He added: ‘We are very hopeful that he can return.

‘He was pretty close against Wycombe, but with the injury problems we’ve had we were erring on the side of caution, because we know he is a very, very important player to us.

Michael Jacobs is fit and is in contention to make his comeback this weekend.

‘He’s trained with us now fully for two weeks and we’re hoping he will be involved come the weekend. We are pleased to have Michael back with us.’

Joe Morrell returned to the Pompey squad for the first time since the start of November last weekend but was an unused substitute in their 2-0 defeat to Wycombe.

The 26-year-old was keen to push for a place in the Blues’ side after he made his comeback from the World Cup.

The midfielder made two appearances off the bench for Wales during their campaign in Qatar, before being knocked out in the group stages.

Danny Cowley has welcomed the return of Joe Morrell.

Cowley has revealed Morrell is up to full fitness and will be pushing for a place in the squad at Accrington.

Meanwhile, the Pompey boss was more coy about Tom Lowery after his hamstring issues, but reported progress.

Cowley added: ‘Joe Morrell has returned from the World Cup, which is a real plus for us.

‘He’s come back rightly inspired by what he’s achieved and no one can ever take that achievement away from him.

‘I know him and his family are so proud of that accolade and it’s just to have him back in the group.

‘Slowly but surely we’re starting to get players back which is so important for us, because we’ve had some gaps in some key positions and we know that competition is really important in driving the standards.