But the midfielder is hopeful the issue isn’t too serious, after he was forced off in the 2-2 draw with Plymouth.

Meanwhile, Joe Rafferty expects to be back in action in a couple of weeks after missing the Fratton Park meeting with the Pilgrims.

Lowery was forced off in the 40th minute of the sellout showdown with the fellow high-fliers, as he was replaced by Joe Morrell.

The 24-year-old limped out of the ground after the break, but indicated he was hopeful the injury would not keep him out for too long.

Cowley explained he wouldn’t have necessarily started Lowery, but Morrell has been experiencing some discomfort with his groin after undergoing surgery this summer.

The Pompey boss feels a lack of momentum in pre-season may have contributed to the former Crew man’s issue, but is expecting greater clarity next week.

Cowley said: ‘It’s frustrating, he had such a good place in the game and was playing well.

Tom Lowery.

‘It was a real loss to lose him before half-time.

‘Sometimes when you get players late in pre-season they don’t have a base.

‘That’s the case here and in an ideal world he wouldn’t have played but Joe Morrell’s had an injection where he’s had the groin op.

‘It’s too early to stay with Tom, but we’re scan it next week. Fingers crossed.’

Pompey were hopeful Rafferty would be back in the mix, after missing the mid-week win at Burton Albion with a stomach issue.

The injury is still persisting, however, leading to the Blues erring on the side of caution over his participation against Plymouth.

There’s now two weeks for the issue to clear, however, before the next league game as Pompey go to leaders Ipswich.

Cowley confirmed there is positive news over Michael Jacobs, who has been out with a groin injury.

He said: ‘With Michael it made sense not to risk him with two weeks off after this game.