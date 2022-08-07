And Danny Cowley has hailed the midfielder’s signing as ‘wonderful business’.

The News understands the 24-year-old had been in talks over a move to West Brom, while Hull also showed interest in the free agent.

However, with a switch to the Hawthorns falling through, the Blues stepped in on Friday to secure the highly-regarded former Crewe man.

He told The News: ‘There was a top Championship club in for Tom and it was close to being agreed.

‘It’s not for me to talk about what happened, but we seized the moment.

‘It meant that someone who I have always thought an awful lot of became available – and adds something different to our group.

Pompey new-boy Tom Lowery applauds the Fratton faithful after being introduced before Saturday's clash with Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown

‘Tom has been talked over for quite a long time, but I didn’t think it would be possible.

‘Even on Friday, he had another Championship club he could have gone to, but he’s played at Fratton Park before, we've sold the club and sold the project.

‘Tom’s a creative midfield player, he takes the ball, he uses it very, very well, he has that wonderful ability to be able to link your play, build your play, but also create goals.

‘He can play different roles in midfield. He has this wonderful energy and enthusiasm for the game and a real endeavour, which I think the Pompey fans will like.

‘He’s 24 and there aren’t many times where we’re in a position to bring an asset in that can affect the starting XI straightaway.

‘In the transfer window, sometimes you have to be agile. We have clarity over plans and what we want to do, but when an opportunity comes and you can improve our team, particularly on a free transfer, it’s wonderful business.’

Lowery signed on Friday evening, too late to be registered for Saturday’s goalless draw with Lincoln.

And he adds midfield competition to a group which will soon welcome back Joe Morrell from a groin operation.

Cowley added: ‘Tom and Joe are different players, they have different qualities.

‘Joe has proven what a good player he is for us and is well on the way back. On Saturday he stepped up his running on the grass, so we’re hopeful he will be back with the group sooner rather than later.

‘It will be great to have both in the squad. If you want to be a good team in a 46-league game season then you need competition for places.’

