Portsmouth boss issues cash warning over transfer policy shift

Pompey are shifting their recruitment focus, after identifying an over-reliance on players from the two two divisions of the English game.

Instead, the plan is to recruit players on the rise from lower divisions and work on their development - with Jamal Lowe highlighted as an example of what can be achieved.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley warned the policy is one which can’t be executed on the cheap, however.

Joe Morrell, Liam Vincent and Denver Hume’s £200,000 January arrival from Sunderland are the players who signed with fees attached.

With clubs invariably keeping their assets under contract and under-24 players who aren’t tied down subject to training compensation, Cowley knows the new recruitment route bring travelled will come at a cost.

Danny Cowley. Picture: Joe Pepler

He said: ‘We have a clear strategy and have to work on our resource to implement that strategy. That’s the challenge for this football club.

‘We’re in the 21st century and in football in the 21st century there are very few players who become available that are available on free transfers - and are good enough for Portsmouth Football Club.

‘If they are young players and clubs are allowing their contracts to run down, there’s a reason for that.

‘Any young player capable of playing at League One level is ultimately an asset.

Jamal Lowe is an example of the kind of signing Pompey are trying to replicate.

‘So as soon as those clubs offer a contract, even if the young player doesn’t accept it, there’s compensation rights on that player.

‘Whether you call it a transfer fee or compensation rights, it still requires finance.

‘So, for us, we are trying to identify young players who may be affordable to us - but we’re also very aware of free agents.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron