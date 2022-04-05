Portsmouth boss issues cash warning over transfer policy shift
Danny Cowley has warned Pompey’s redefined transfer strategy can’t work without the right financial backing.
The Blues boss insisted a transfer kitty will be required to action plans to bring in young talent from the lower leagues to develop and increase their value.
Pompey are shifting their recruitment focus, after identifying an over-reliance on players from the two two divisions of the English game.
Instead, the plan is to recruit players on the rise from lower divisions and work on their development - with Jamal Lowe highlighted as an example of what can be achieved.
Cowley warned the policy is one which can’t be executed on the cheap, however.
Joe Morrell, Liam Vincent and Denver Hume’s £200,000 January arrival from Sunderland are the players who signed with fees attached.
With clubs invariably keeping their assets under contract and under-24 players who aren’t tied down subject to training compensation, Cowley knows the new recruitment route bring travelled will come at a cost.
He said: ‘We have a clear strategy and have to work on our resource to implement that strategy. That’s the challenge for this football club.
‘We’re in the 21st century and in football in the 21st century there are very few players who become available that are available on free transfers - and are good enough for Portsmouth Football Club.
‘If they are young players and clubs are allowing their contracts to run down, there’s a reason for that.
‘Any young player capable of playing at League One level is ultimately an asset.
‘So as soon as those clubs offer a contract, even if the young player doesn’t accept it, there’s compensation rights on that player.
‘Whether you call it a transfer fee or compensation rights, it still requires finance.
‘So, for us, we are trying to identify young players who may be affordable to us - but we’re also very aware of free agents.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.