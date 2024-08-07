John Mousinho admits Joe Morrell’s lengthy injury prognosis was one of the reasons why Pompey declined to offer a new deal.

And October is now pencilled in as a comeback date as potential suitors, which once included Wrexham, continue to monitor the Wales international.

Morrell sustained a knee injury during Pompey’s trip to Oxford United in January - and hasn’t played since.

Put down as wear and tear, with a piece of cartilage breaking off in his left knee, the popular midfielder subsequently had to undergo surgery and is still sidelined.

Joe Morrell faces remaining on the sidelines until late October, according to John Mosuinho. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Getty Images

Despite the Blues deciding against taking up a club option and later releasing Morrell, he is continuing his rehabilitation with their medical team as they maintain a care of duty.

The 27-year-old is making encouraging progress and September is not an unrealistic target, yet he could still be at least a month away from a return to action - with whichever club he joins next.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Joe is still rehabbing and still injured. He’ll probably be back October, which is unfortunate for Joe, a real blow.

‘We would love to get him back as soon as possible for his own career, helping him out as much as possible, but that, ultimately, was a factor in the contract decision as well because that’s a large chunk of the season.’

Danny Cowley signed Morrell from Luton in August 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-capped Wales international midfielder totalled 105 appearances and one goal for Pompey, captaining them on occasions during last season’s League One title campaign.

He registered his only Blues goal in the 2-0 success over Exeter in Mousinho’s first match in charge in January 2023 and was largely a first-choice selection.

However, Pompey opted not to activate their club option this summer and, despite further talks with Morrell’s representatives, a new contract wasn’t offered.

At the start of last month, it was announced the ex-Bristol City man’s time at Fratton Park was over after almost three years.