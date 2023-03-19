News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boss John Mousinho delivers honest verdict on Blues’ play-off chances

John Mousinho hasn’t ruled Pompey out of the play-off race just yet.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 19th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 2 min read

And the head coach has insisted the Blues’ league position should give them extra motivation for the final nine games of the campaign.

The gap to the top six was reduced once again on Saturday as his men claimed a 2-0 victory against Bristol Rovers.

Indeed, the difference to the top six decreased to seven points, with Mousinho’s men having a game in hand on sixth-placed Bolton.

And the change in fortunes has seen the Blues propel to ninth in the table having won seven games in his opening 13 matches in charge.

This means Pompey have picked up over two points a game since his arrival as they enter the final nine games of the season.

While many fans remain realistic over their top six chances, Mousinho recently revealed his newly-inherited side are determined to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Derby and Wycombe remain the toughest tests for the Blues in the remaining weeks of the campaign, along with a tough trip to 10th-placed Shrewsbury.

John Mousinho hasn't ruled Pompey out of the play-offs just yet.
And with Mousinho adamant the top six is still achievable, the head coach has insisted his side are in the perfect position as the season enters it’s climax.

‘It’s a really good spot to be in,’ he told The News.

‘I would not disclose the players from using that as extra motivation and having a look at that. We are alive and in with a chance of something.

‘At this stage of the season, it’s one of those where we’re thinking, okay let's review what we’ve done over the past few weeks to put us in this position.

‘It will be my job to make sure that we’re solidly focused on the next game, the next training session, the next interaction I have with the players.

‘I don’t mind them having a look at the league table especially come Saturday where we think we;ve got something to hold on to. We’ll use that as extra motivation.’

