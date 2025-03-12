Portsmouth boss John Mousinho sticks with Leeds heroes for crucial clash with Plymouth
That means Adil Aouchiche has recovered from the bruised foot he sustained in Sunday’s 1-0 success over leaders Leeds to retain his place.
Last night’s victory for Derby against Coventry has cut Pompey’s lead above the Championship relegation zone to seven points.
However, Mousinho’s men have the opportunity to regain their 10-point advantage and even potentially climb into 14th spot - providing they can beat the Pilgrims.
In addition to keeping the same team which defeated Leeds, the bench is also unchanged for this evening at Fratton Park.
Christian Saydee (groin) and Jordan Williams (hamstring) are once again missing, along with Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson.
Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Potts, Ritchie, Aouchiche, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Archer, Devlin, Towler, Bramall, Hayden, Gordon, O’Mahony, Yengi, Waddingham.