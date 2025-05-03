Portsmouth boss keeps promise and names strong side for Championship finale with Hull
Marlon Pack and Callum Lang both return to the starting XI for a match which could relegate the Blues’ visitors.
They replace Isaac Hayden and Andre Dozzell as the head coach makes two changes to the side which drew 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.
That means Ben Killip and Harvey Blair keep their places in the side, having been granted rare starts at Hillsborough, with the pair impressing.
With Mousinho sticking to the same 20-man squad which was on duty at Hillsborough, that means there is again no room for Kusini Yengi, while Zak Swanson and Adil Aouchiche are injured.
Meanwhile, ex-Pompey favourite Abu Kamara starts for the Tigers.
Pompey: Killip, Devlin, Shaughnessy, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Pack, Blair, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Schmid, Ritchie, Poole, Bramall, Dozzell, Hayden, Gordon, Saydee, O’Mahony.
