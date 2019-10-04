Kenny Jackett admits he’ll have a ‘tough choice’ to make should Lee Brown be fit to face Doncaster.

The boss will have to decide whether to reinstate the left-back into Pompey’s starting line-up or keep faith in Brandon Haunstrup.

Brown has trained all week after recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered during the 3-3 draw with Coventry on August 20.

While the former Bristol Rovers man has been sidelined, stand-in Haunstrup has earned glowing reviews during his seven appearances.

But with the Blues desperate to propel themselves up the table following a stuttering start to the season, Jackett may want to add more experience to his defence.

That would mean Brown featuring from the outset at the Keepmoat Stadium if he’s fit – although he could also make his return at Oxford in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday.

Brandon Haunstrup has made nine appearance for Pompey this season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Regardless of who is selected, Jackett feels it will be a close decision.

He said: ‘Lee’s had a full week in training and has been fine so far.

‘You’re always worried whether an Achilles injury can come back and pinch you but he’s had a full week and had no problems. That’s good news for us.

‘Whether he’s selected at Doncaster, on Tuesday night or next Saturday, we’ll see what happens.

League One - Portsmouth vs Tranmere Rovers - 10/08/2019'Portsmouth's Lee Brown

‘He’s been a good addition to the group this week and is an experienced player, which helps.

‘Brandon has done very well. I like Brandon and have a lot of time for him.

‘I hope it is a tough choice. I expect Lee to be fit for Doncaster and say he’s available and then hopefully I have got a tough choice.

‘It would be great it that is the case.’