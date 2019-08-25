Kenny Jackett won't be bringing in a new coach to replace Paul Robinson.

The former skipper left Pompey earlier this summer to take up a role with Millwall.

Robinson worked with the Blues on a part-time basis last season while also playing for the Hawks in the National League.

After retiring from his playing days at the end of the campaign, the ex-centre-back wanted to pursue a full-time coaching role.

That's taken him back to the Den - the club where he spent the majority of his career - to work with the Lions' under-23s.

But Jackett won't be replacing Robinson in his backroom staff and is happy with his current set-up.

Joe Gallen serves as Pompey's assistant manager, with Jake Wigley first-team coach.

Jackett said: 'There's not a natural position there in terms of coaching.

'There's Joe Gallen and then Jake Wigley. For those two guys, I feel they can be supplemented by some very experienced people in the youth department.

'For those particular sessions anyway, they involve quite a number of youth players so there should be a representivie of the youth department being able to coach.

'It worked well last season for Paul. He was playing for Havant and could come in and give us the benefit of his experience.

'But, really, to have two coaches there, we haven't really got an under-23 group.

'Paul's gone as assistant of Millwall's under-23 group.

'It worked out well for us last season. It was good for him and good to have him around.

'He got involved in all aspects and came to the majority of our games when he got injured during the back end of last season.

'He's officially retired and there wasn't necessarily a full-time role with us as we don't have an under-23s group but we are pleased he's found a role.'