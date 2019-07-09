Pompey’s starting XI against UCD will resemble the side to kick off their League One campaign.

That’s the admission of Kenny Jackett, who intends lining up with largely a first-choice team against the League of Ireland outfit.

A squad of 23 have travelled to Dublin for the six-day stay at the Portmarnock Hotel.

Jackett has pledged all senior players will be handed run outs in tomorrow’s trip to Premier Division strugglers UCD.

In the first game of last summer against Cork, Pompey started with Craig MacGillivray, Matt Clarke, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Jamal Lowe, Ronan Curtis and Gareth Evans, plus Brett Pitman.

And tomorrow evening will once again provide an insight into his favoured team.

Kenny Jackett, left, pictured with assistant Joe Gallen, will name his favoured starting XI against UCD. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Jackett said: We have two games this week and will use the full squad in both.

‘We must make sure everybody plays some part of it, in particular all the senior players.

‘I would think there will be a similarity between the side starting against UCD and the one against Shrewsbury.

‘There are quite a lot of pre-season games and I will be looking at different combinations, but I do like to use the games to try to develop partnerships and settle down the side if I can.

‘I intend to pick mainly that starting team, I don’t want to be doing things differently by the beginning of the season – but will if I need to.

‘There will be a selection pattern and the players need to get rhythm, combinations and understandings as soon as possible.

‘That's the point of pre-season games.’