Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett reveals plans for January transfer window

Have your say

Kenny Jackett revealed irons are already in the fire as he plots Pompey’s January recruitment drive.

But the boss admitted there’s unlikely to be ‘major changes’ to his playing squad when the transfer window opens on New Year’s Day.

Jackett is due to meet club directors Eric Eisner and Andy Redman following their arrival last week from America.

Part of those discussions will focus on Pompey’s January transfer strategy, with the manager and his recruitment staff set to discuss signings with the boardroom pair.

It’s now less than two months until Jackett is able to bolster his squad again, after the summer window closed on September 2.

The Blues sit 15th in the League One table in what's been a disappointing start to the season.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Graham Hunt

Jackett told his recruitment will be dictated around how his side are performing by the time the January window comes around.

Injuries to current players and who’s available in the transfer market will also be taken into consideration.

But despite potential targets already identified, the Fratton Park manager isn’t expected wholesale changes.

Jackett said: ‘Yes, it is (fair to say irons are in the fire).

‘There won’t be major changes in January. I don’t think that will be the case.

‘We will look at three things between now and then, including how this group of players look by then because there are a big two months coming up for us.

‘We want to create an upturn of consistent results, points totals etc.

‘We will then see how it goes in regards to the players that we have and any injuries that we have – which is always a big thing.

‘Then number three is the market outside where we feel we can improve.’

Jackett has dipped into the January transfer window during his previous two seasons in charge.

In 2018, loanees Anton Walkes (Spurs), Connor Ronan, Sylvain Deslandes (both Wolves) and Stephen Henderson (Nottingham Forest) arrived.

Last term, six new faces – including the permanent signings of Andy Cannon from Rochdale and Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury) – moved to Fratton Park.

Head of recruitment Phil Boardman has been around the Blues’ Roko training base of late, albeit helping out with analysis.

Nevertheless, Pompey’s January strategy is well under way.

Jackett added: ‘Phil Boardman is currently around because our analyst Andy Greig is leaving, so Phil’s helping out a bit.

‘Similarly, January has been discussed how and where.’