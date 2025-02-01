Portsmouth boss lifts lid on Sunderland signing drama and outlook over further deals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho insisted he was never concerned over a deal for Adil Aouchiche collapsing after his dramatic Pompey arrival.

And the Blues boss is now keeping an open mind over further business to supplement his six January signings, before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The move for Aouchiche proved far from straightforward yesterday, with issues to negotiate in terms of the winger gaining a work permit under Home Office governing body endorsement (GBE) rules.

Pompey faced some criticism from supporters, which has created frustration at PO4 over misguided suggestions the club weren’t aware of the GBE issues they had to comply with.

The deal was realised last night and Mousinho has now given his perspective on how events unfolded.

The Pompey boss stated he was aware of the furore, but wasn’t worried about the move not getting over the line - and is delighted a deal he regards as ‘a coup’ has been completed.

Mousinho said: ‘I am somewhat familiar with it (GBE rules), but it has absolutely nothing to do with me!

‘I was aware of everything yesterday afternoon, but everything was fine from the club’s side.

‘I couldn’t talk you through the rules and regs, all I know is we have a deal in the building and I’m delighted with that.

‘I think it’s a bit of a coup that we’ve been able to get Adil’s services from Sunderland.

‘It’s an interesting one Friday, I have all the match prep but at no point was I concerned about the situation whatsoever.

‘It was well under control and we managed to secure everything late last night.’

Pompey have now got six deals over the line with Aouchiche joining Cohen Bramall, Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews at PO4.

Aouchiche will be in line for a bow for a debut at Sheffield United next week, with Mousinho open to further business before the close of the window.

He added: ‘Adil will be in for Sheffield United, barring any further additions over the next couple of days we’re looking good with the six we’ve brought in.

‘Having Cohen coming on was a nice boost as well, so we’re looking forward to the end of the window and moving on to Sheffield United.

‘The best way to describe it now is we’re happy with the six we’ve brought in. We’re not out there looking but if something now pops up then great.’