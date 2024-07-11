Portsmouth boss lifts lids on shock ‘triallists’ joining squad in Croatia

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 11th Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pompey boss John Mousinho has lifted the lid on the surprise ‘triallists’ joining his squad in Croatia.

The Blues yesterday staged a full-scale 11 v 11 game at their Medulin pre-season camp on the Adriatic Coast, as an intense week of training continued.

And making the numbers up were a couple of defenders bringing Premier League and Championship experience to the table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The identity of those players can today be revealed as none other than Pompey boss Mousinho and first-team development coach Zesh Rehman!

The pair lined up against each other, with a weather warning in place and temperatures soaring above 35 Deg Celcius at the Medulin Sport Centar Arena.

Rehman was at pains to point out it was his side who emerged victorious from a very high-tempo clash, with players fully committed.

Mousinho offered a tongue-in-cheek yet damning assessment of his coach’s performance, with the boss happy to heap praise on his display…

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Pompey boss said: ‘The triallist on the blue team we’re going to have to let go, unfortunately - he just wasn’t good enough.

‘He’s a centre-half but in fairness to him he’s 40 years’ old! Maybe that was part of his issue!

‘The one that really caught the eye was the right-sided centre-half.

‘I think at 38 he looks like he still has a couple of years left in him - we’ll be thinking of offering his something in the next few days.

‘Okay, it was me and Zesh joining in to make it 11 v 11!’

Related topics:PortsmouthCroatiaThe BluesCoachPompeyPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice