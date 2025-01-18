Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has made three Pompey changes this afternoon - including a full debut for Isaac Hayden.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newcastle loanee made his maiden Blues appearance as a half-time substitute in Wednesday night’s 3-0 defeat at Blackburn.

Now Hayden’s been named in the starting XI against Middlesbrough, replacing Andre Dozzell in the centre of midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s one of three alterations to the team which lost at Ewood Park, with another being Matt Ritchie coming in for the injured Paddy Lane.

Isaac Hayden has been handed his Pompey full debut in today's visit of Middlesbrough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The final change is Jordan Williams handed a first start since November 5, when he collected an injury in the 1-0 defeat at Plymouth.

He takes the spot of Zak Swanson, who drops to the nine-man bench along with Dozzell.

Elsewhere, Harvey Blair is back involved following a knee issue and included among the substitutes, while fit-again Jordan Archer replaces Will Norris.

There is again no room for Abdoulaye Kamara.

Subs: Archer, Towler, Saydee, McIntyre, Moxon, Dozzell, Swanson, Devlin, Blair.