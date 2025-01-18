Portsmouth boss makes 3 changes against Middlesbrough - with a maiden start for Newcastle loanee
The Newcastle loanee made his maiden Blues appearance as a half-time substitute in Wednesday night’s 3-0 defeat at Blackburn.
Now Hayden’s been named in the starting XI against Middlesbrough, replacing Andre Dozzell in the centre of midfield.
That’s one of three alterations to the team which lost at Ewood Park, with another being Matt Ritchie coming in for the injured Paddy Lane.
The final change is Jordan Williams handed a first start since November 5, when he collected an injury in the 1-0 defeat at Plymouth.
He takes the spot of Zak Swanson, who drops to the nine-man bench along with Dozzell.
Elsewhere, Harvey Blair is back involved following a knee issue and included among the substitutes, while fit-again Jordan Archer replaces Will Norris.
There is again no room for Abdoulaye Kamara.
Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Pack, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Hayden, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Archer, Towler, Saydee, McIntyre, Moxon, Dozzell, Swanson, Devlin, Blair.
