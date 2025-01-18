Portsmouth boss makes 3 changes against Middlesbrough - with a maiden start for Newcastle loanee

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 18th Jan 2025, 14:11 BST
John Mousinho has made three Pompey changes this afternoon - including a full debut for Isaac Hayden.

The Newcastle loanee made his maiden Blues appearance as a half-time substitute in Wednesday night’s 3-0 defeat at Blackburn.

Now Hayden’s been named in the starting XI against Middlesbrough, replacing Andre Dozzell in the centre of midfield.

That’s one of three alterations to the team which lost at Ewood Park, with another being Matt Ritchie coming in for the injured Paddy Lane.

Isaac Hayden has been handed his Pompey full debut in today's visit of Middlesbrough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesIsaac Hayden has been handed his Pompey full debut in today's visit of Middlesbrough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Isaac Hayden has been handed his Pompey full debut in today's visit of Middlesbrough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The final change is Jordan Williams handed a first start since November 5, when he collected an injury in the 1-0 defeat at Plymouth.

He takes the spot of Zak Swanson, who drops to the nine-man bench along with Dozzell.

Elsewhere, Harvey Blair is back involved following a knee issue and included among the substitutes, while fit-again Jordan Archer replaces Will Norris.

There is again no room for Abdoulaye Kamara.

Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Pack, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Hayden, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Towler, Saydee, McIntyre, Moxon, Dozzell, Swanson, Devlin, Blair.

