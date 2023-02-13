That’s the pledge from John Mousinho following another eye-catching cameo off the bench, this time at Plymouth.

As with his entrance at Peterborough two weeks earlier, Hackett breathed new life into a flagging Blues upon his Home Park introduction as a substitute.

There was also a goal, arriving from Paddy Lane’s 79th-minute corner, to spark hopes of what previously appeared to be an unlikely comeback.

Despite the subsequent 3-1 defeat, Hackett enhanced his starting chances for Tuesday night’s visit of Burton (7.45pm).

Nonetheless, his last League One start was on Boxing Day at Exeter, while he has been named on the bench in eight successive league matches – five of which under Mousinho.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Reeco hasn’t had a huge amount on the pitch, playing time has been limited for him, but, when he has been called upon, he has been absolutely brilliant.

‘He’s a different type of player that we’re able to bring on, it’s that physical presence he brings, the speed and the pace, and that left foot is something we are definitely going to need.

Reeco Hackett's two away cameos have impressed John Mousinho as he considers handing him a Pompey starting recall. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘Reeco’s an excellent finisher and probably a bit unlucky not to have two goals in two substitute appearances to his name after what happened at Peterborough, but he’s a real threat and a massive positive for us.

‘Whether he now starts is something I constantly have a look at. In terms of starting places, it’s not something I instantly ruled during my first five games, Reeco is always pushing.

‘I’m not going to pigeonhole him into being that impact sub, not at all, I think he is well capable of starting games and doing well.

‘He has really impressed me with his work ethic and the fact that he’s got his head down and not worried about the fact he hasn’t had too many minutes. We’ve also needed him to come on and make an impact.

‘I know there’s a lot of disappointment there because he hasn’t started a game yet – and I completely get that – but he’s got on with his job and done really well.’

Plymouth represented Hackett’s second goal in a week after netting in a 3-1 friendly with AFC Wimbledon.

Starting the behind-closed-doors match at Pompey’s training ground, he joined Joe Piggott and Paddy Lane on the scoresheet.

Then, four days later, he registered against the table-topping Pilgrims after Connor Ogilvie and Colby Bishop had helped on Lane’s left-wing corner.

Mousinho added: ‘At Plymouth, Reeco was very positive, he made a difference.

‘Although the goal helped, it was just the positivity, it’s a different threat, he adds to the squad depth and our choices.

‘Reeco also played in Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against AFC Wimbledon and scored again then.