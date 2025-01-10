Portsmouth boss makes nine changes for FA Cup clash - but Newcastle newcomer must wait
And there are full debuts for Abdoulaye Kamara and Rob Atkinson on a cold Adams Park evening.
Freddie Potts and Paddy Lane are the only players who keep their place from last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Sunderland.
There are recalls for Jordan Archer, Terry Devlin, Tom McIntyre, Jordan Williams, Owen Moxon, Matt Ritchie and Christian Saydee.
McIntyre partners Atkinson in the centre of Pompey’s defence, while Saydee is selected as the central striker, with Ritchie handed the captain’s armband.
Among the substitutes are Academy trio Harry Clout, Michael Ani and Taro Singerr, backed up six of the team which started at the Stadium of Light.
There is no place for Isaac Hayden, whose arrival on loan from Newcastle was announced this evening, while Marlon Pack serves a one-match ban.
Pompey: Archer, Devlin, McIntyre, Atkinson, Williams, Potts, Kamara, Moxon, Ritchie, Lane Saydee.
Subs: Schmid, Ogilvie, Towler, Bishop, Dozzell, Swanson, Clout, Ani, Singerr.
