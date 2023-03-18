The 29-year-old last appeared for the Blues during their 2-2 draw against Ipswich on December 29th before picking up a groin injury.

The central defender comes onto the bench and could make his first appearance under new boss John Mousinho.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ryan Tunnicliffe returns to the starting XI and is the only change at the Memorial Stadium after being dropped for their 3-1 victory against Accrington in midweek.

The midfielder comes in to a three-man midfield, replacing the suspended Joe Pigott, alongside Louis Thompson and Joe Morrell.

Starting XI: Matt Macey, Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler, Connor Ogilvie, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Reeco Hackett, Paddy Lane, Colby Bishop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Josh Oluwayemi, Clark Robertson, Di’Shon Bernard, Tom Lowery, Michael Jacobs, Owen Dale, Dane Scarlett.