Portsmouth boss makes one change for Bristol Rovers contest as former Rotherham defender returns after near three-month injury absence

Clark Robertson returns to the Pompey squad after near three-month injury absence.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 18th Mar 2023, 14:14 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 14:15 GMT

The 29-year-old last appeared for the Blues during their 2-2 draw against Ipswich on December 29th before picking up a groin injury.

The central defender comes onto the bench and could make his first appearance under new boss John Mousinho.

Meanwhile, Ryan Tunnicliffe returns to the starting XI and is the only change at the Memorial Stadium after being dropped for their 3-1 victory against Accrington in midweek.

The midfielder comes in to a three-man midfield, replacing the suspended Joe Pigott, alongside Louis Thompson and Joe Morrell.

Starting XI: Matt Macey, Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler, Connor Ogilvie, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Reeco Hackett, Paddy Lane, Colby Bishop.

Subs: Josh Oluwayemi, Clark Robertson, Di’Shon Bernard, Tom Lowery, Michael Jacobs, Owen Dale, Dane Scarlett.

Clark Robertson returns to the bench for Pompey.
