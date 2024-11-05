Portsmouth boss makes one change for crunch clash at Plymouth Argyle
Terry Devlin is replaced at right-back by Jordan Williams from the side which produced its best 45 minutes of the season in the 1-1 draw at Hull on Saturday.
The Northern Ireland under-21 international drops to the bench as the Blues name the same 20-man squad for their Home Park encounter.
That means there’s again no room for Harvey Blair, Will Norris and Elias Sorensen, while Zak Swanson, Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell and Colby Bishop are among those still missing through injury.
Meanwhile, Regan Poole continues to captain Pompey, with Marlon Park on the bench for a third successive match.
Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Poole, McIntyre, Ogilvie, Potts, Dozzell, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Yengi.
Subs: Archer, Pack, Devlin, Towler, Moxon, Kamara, Saydee, Silvera, O’Mahony.