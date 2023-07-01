News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boss’ message over spending to fill key remaining slots in squad this summer

John Mousinho is confident he has the backing of Pompey’s owners as he bids to fill the key remaining slots in his squad.
By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Jul 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read

Attention has turned to attacking areas, as the Blues boss aims to complete a busy summer of recruitment ahead of the 2023-24 season.

It’s been a hectic period since the transfer window opened earlier this month - with SEVEN new faces through the door so far.

Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson and Jack Sparkes make up the new faces to arrive to date.

Pompey still require another striker, however, along with a winger and an attacking midfielder before the transfer window closes on September 1.

A defender is also on the agenda, while a back-up keeper could yet come into play if the likes of Toby Steward and Josh Oluwayemi head out on loan.

It’s those attacking areas which are drawing the attention of supporters, with that area of the pitch traditionally costing the bigger bucks to fill.

So far fees have been required to bring in three players, with Saydee, Scully and Devlin those men and all viewed as forward-thinking arrivals to differing degrees.

From left, summer targets Gavin Whyte, Kusini Yengi and Tommy Leigh.From left, summer targets Gavin Whyte, Kusini Yengi and Tommy Leigh.
Aussie striker Kusini Yengi has been touted as an option, with an £80,000 figure mentioned to bring in the 24-year-old from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Meanwhile, there’s a £200,000 price on Accrington's Tommy Leigh, with an attacking midfielder looking like an important addition still required.

Pompey are still looking for a winger, with Gavin Whyte a free agent option - though the Northern Ireland international would command decent wages, as he leaves Championship side Cardiff.

Mousinho confirmed Pompey are still looking at free agents as well as those who cost a fee, but the 37-year-old is confident he has the backing of the club’s owners when it comes to them loosening the purse strings in the weeks to come.

Mousinho said: ‘We’ve got a pretty good mix so far and we’re obviously keeping an eye on what loans are available as well.

‘In terms of that split between fees and frees we’re on four–three split.

‘We’re looking at both (frees and fees) still.

‘We’ve paid a fee for players coming in and have managed to secure their services.

‘There’s a couple of frees, too, as well and we need to be flexible on that.

‘One of the real positives about the club, and what they are willing to do, is if there’s a fee to be paid and we can justify why we want to pay it, the club have been willing to back us - as we’ve seen already.’

