Portsmouth boss’ message over spending to fill key remaining slots in squad this summer

Attention has turned to attacking areas, as the Blues boss aims to complete a busy summer of recruitment ahead of the 2023-24 season.

It’s been a hectic period since the transfer window opened earlier this month - with SEVEN new faces through the door so far.

Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson and Jack Sparkes make up the new faces to arrive to date.

Pompey still require another striker, however, along with a winger and an attacking midfielder before the transfer window closes on September 1.

A defender is also on the agenda, while a back-up keeper could yet come into play if the likes of Toby Steward and Josh Oluwayemi head out on loan.

So far fees have been required to bring in three players, with Saydee, Scully and Devlin those men and all viewed as forward-thinking arrivals to differing degrees.

From left, summer targets Gavin Whyte, Kusini Yengi and Tommy Leigh.

Aussie striker Kusini Yengi has been touted as an option, with an £80,000 figure mentioned to bring in the 24-year-old from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Meanwhile, there’s a £200,000 price on Accrington's Tommy Leigh, with an attacking midfielder looking like an important addition still required.

Pompey are still looking for a winger, with Gavin Whyte a free agent option - though the Northern Ireland international would command decent wages, as he leaves Championship side Cardiff.

Mousinho confirmed Pompey are still looking at free agents as well as those who cost a fee, but the 37-year-old is confident he has the backing of the club’s owners when it comes to them loosening the purse strings in the weeks to come.

Mousinho said: ‘We’ve got a pretty good mix so far and we’re obviously keeping an eye on what loans are available as well.

‘In terms of that split between fees and frees we’re on four–three split.

‘We’re looking at both (frees and fees) still.

‘We’ve paid a fee for players coming in and have managed to secure their services.

‘There’s a couple of frees, too, as well and we need to be flexible on that.