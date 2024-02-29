Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho called on Pompey to harness the force of a fervent Fratton Park as the promotion prize moves into sight.

And the Blues boss has underlined an unwavering conviction his players will continue to handle the heat of a Championship charge at a critical moment in the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mousinho’s league leaders aim to build on an eight-game unbeaten run and seven-point lead at the top of League One, as Oxford United arrive at PO4 on Saturday.

The grand, old girl will be packed for the occasion with the Pompey boss confident about both the intensity of the welcome the U’s face and backing Mousinho’s player will have.

And the 37-year-old explained he fully anticipates that to be the case at home and on the road over the season’s finale.

Mousinho said: ‘When I came here I wanted to let everyone know I understand how difficult it is to come here as an opposition player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Then one thing I’ve never really realised, even though I’ve played against Portsmouth with them away a couple of times, is how much we can properly fill out away grounds and make a difference.

‘For the last 11 games we have six home games, which should hopefully in terms of atmosphere and the way the fans support, should take care of themselves.

‘Our away form though has been really good and a big part of that has been the fans we take away from home. It does feel like we’re playing at home. All of that and the gravity of the situation and the heightened atmosphere will hopefully help us.

‘When people say play the game and not the occasion I understand that, but sometimes it’s good to play the occasion as well and do that to your advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When we have a sold out Fratton Park, why not play the occasion? Why not try to get everybody on top of the opposition and carried away with the momentum.

‘That was a big message In my football career. I was really bad at really enjoying wins, I would always dampen it down and it was “on to the next one”.

‘It’s about not going over the top and thinking you’ve cracked it, but it is about enjoying it and taking confidence - I want us to step out at Fratton Park on Saturday looking like a confident side.’

Mousinho has consistently refused to downplay the pressure his Pompey players face when it comes to getting promoted this term. He acknowledged the heat is now on, but that’s something his squad has responded to from day one of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘It would be a bit naive of me if I didn’t at least recognise we have a lot to play for over the final 11 games.

Read More Portsmouth promotion hopes given huge lift as Bolton Wanderers suffer big injury blow with they and Derby County BOTH faltering

‘That’s a real, fine balance. Without knowing exactly what message I will give yet on Saturday, it will be don’t let this opportunity slide away. It’s a brilliant, brilliant opportunity.

‘The best way to do that is to play as well as we have for the majority of the season.

‘When you get to the last couple of months of the season it can change dynamics both ways. We want it to increase the dynamic in terms of positivity and make sure we’re motivated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think that motivation has always been there, to be honest. It shouldn’t be anything difficult for the squad to handle.