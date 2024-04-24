Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has promised League One’s play-off chasers Pompey intend to protect the division’s integrity at Lincoln.

The Blues boss is adamant his team will not be coming off the throttle, as they bid farewell to the division as champions at Sincil Bank this weekend.

Mousinho’s men bring the curtain down on a never-to-be-forgotten campaign against the Imps, in a game which has major repercussions for them and teams around them in League One.

Michael Skubala’s team are out to secure a top-six finish, after a phenomenal run of one loss in 19 has propelled them into contention.

Victory will likely get Lincoln over the line thanks to a superior goal difference to Oxford, but it’s four teams vying for two play-off positions with Barnsley and Blackpool also involved.

Pompey looked leggy and mentally jaded for much of last weekend’s defeat to Wigan, as their 17-game unbeaten sequence came to an end in the wake of title celebrations.

Mousinho is clear Pompey have a moral obligation to perform, however, along with the desire to exit the division in the best manner possible after seven seasons.

He said: ‘We’ve been off Monday and back in Tuesday and Wednesday.

‘We had a reintroduction day on Tuesday, because I think the boys were physically drained and probably mentally drained.

‘But it’s important we don’t completely take our foot off the gas, because of the integrity of the league and there are teams with points to play for.

‘It was a pretty good thing Wigan were safe and had nothing to play for last weekend and we’re safe in terms of our position.

‘This weekend is different though, because there are plenty of sides who are looking for that final play-off position with Lincoln moving into sixth.