We are now past the first month of the 2023/24 League One season and it’s already shaping up to be a very close competition. Portsmouth have started the campaign strong, with no defeats on the board and just two goals conceded from six matches.

Pompey enjoyed a fruitful transfer window, bringing in a total of 14 new recruits, including two loan signings from Premier League youth sides. But there is still a very long way to go in this League One season and just like the transfer market, anything can happen along the way. Here are some of the latest headlines for Portsmouth and their league rivals as focus shifts to international break.

Mousinho misses out despite unbeaten start

We have already seen just how competitive the league is this season and it’s barely been a month since the action got underway. The August Manager of the Month award has been handed out and despite Pompey’s unbeaten run so far, John Mousinho did not even make the shortlist.

Oxford United’s Liam Manning picked up the honour, beating Port Vale’s Andy Crosby, Shaun Maloney of Wigan and top of the table Gary Caldwell with Exeter City. The Grecians lead the pack with 13 points, level with Bolton but ahead on goal difference. Meanwhile, Portsmouth have 12 points on the board after three wins and three draws, but their strong start wasn’t enough to see Mousinho nominated for the Manager of the Month award.

Charlton ‘knocked back’ bids for three players

Wrexham made a bold move during the summer transfer window to snap up Charlton Athletic captain George Dobson, and he wasn’t the only man who was attracting attention either. According to London News Online, the Addicks also rejected Corey Blackett-Taylor and Miles Leaburn towards the business end of the window.