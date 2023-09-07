These former League One players are still without a club for the season ahead and could be brought into Fratton Park even after deadline day.

A two-week break from League One action may have come at the wrong time for Portsmouth as John Mousinho's side continue to build on an impressive start to the league campaign.

Pompey are unbeaten after six matches this term, winning three and drawing two, with much promise ahead of a year where promotion is the goal on every supporter's lips.

A busy transfer window has no doubt aided the side's impressive start to the season and with the window closed, there will be no more cash splashed on moves until January. However, Portsmouth can still look to bring in players on free transfers.