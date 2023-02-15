But the 36-year-old expects an appointment to be made ahead of Saturday’s trip to Lincoln.

As previously broken by The News, Chelsea Under-23s assistant Jon Harley will be filling the role vacated by Nicky Cowley’s departure alongside brother Danny.

It represents a return to Fratton Park for the former Chelsea and Fulham left-back, who spent a six-month spell on the south coast in 2012-13.

Recruited as a free agent by Michael Appleton, Harley made 26 appearances, scoring once, before departing in January 2013.

Now aged 43 and having spent a decade coaching in Chelsea’s Academy, he is to take up a new role with Pompey.

Although Mousinho could not confirm the name of his incoming assistant.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘I cannot comment on that (Jon Harley) at the moment because we’ve not 100 per cent concluded on that. As soon as we know, then we will let you know.

Jon Harley (second from the left) in Pompey's directors' box against Burton ahead of his appointment as John Mousinho's assistant. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We are expecting to hopefully conclude an appointment soon, although I have not really paid too much attention to what’s going on behind the scenes with Tuesday’s game happening.

‘That has all been out of my hands at the moment in terms of finalising details – and hopefully we will have the person in place by Thursday or Friday.

‘That’s something which has been handed over to the executive of the football club, who have been brilliant.

‘It’s the next stage and just putting the pieces of the puzzle together.

Jon Harley had a six-month playing spell at Pompey in 2012-13, featuring 26 times, scoring once. Picture: Mike Egerton, EMPICS

‘I can’t say anything on the identity at the moment, however. That’s through confidentiality and making sure everything is concluded first.’

Mousinho has spent more than three weeks without an assistant following his own arrival last month.

Zesh Rehman has continued to help after stepping up from the Academy in the aftermath of the Cowleys’ exit.

He will remain on the first-team coaching staff until the end of the season, irrespective of the incoming arrival of Harley, with three coaching members having left with the previous regime.

