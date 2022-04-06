But the Blues boss is confident the keeper’s loan stay at Bradford City has helped him move closer to establishing himself at Fratton Park.

Cowley watched Bass in action for the Bantams in their 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers on Saturday, in his 15th appearances for Mark Hughes’ side.

The 24-year-old has shown his quality in his stay at Valley Parade, but also had some testing moments as he enjoys a solid run of games.

With his contract running until 2023, Cowley believes that will hold him good stead for what lies ahead.

Cowley said: ‘It was good to watch Alex and we’ve obviously been keeping a close eye on his games.

‘I’m always open-minded.

‘Alex had a real long period without games.

Alex Bass. Picture: Thomas Gadd

‘When he’s played for us he’s done really well.

‘But it’s very different playing one or two games and having a real run of games

‘He needed that for himself physically and mentally.

‘So this period of games with Bradford City would’ve helped him.

‘Ultimately, if you do the right thing by the player that normally means the club benefits in the long run.

‘We said when he went there we weren’t going to judge him in the first 10 games, because he needed a run of 10 games to sharpen his tools and get back to playing consistently his best.

‘As a keeper, there’s a physical and mental toll from games coming thick and fast.

‘You have to train the body and mind to do that.’

With Gavin Bazunu returning to Manchester City and likely to be loaned out in the Championship as minimum next season, the Pompey goalkeeping department is one which will need focus moving forward.

Cowley isn’t being drawn on whether Cowley will be first choice moving forward, however, with the Blues boss having to prioritise the areas of his squad which need investment.

He added: ‘Whatever happens when he comes back it’ll be for the best of Alex Bass.