At the age of 29, Pompey’s most improved player this season doesn’t exactly fit the usual criteria for such an accolade.

Nonetheless, elder statesman Connor Ogilvie has blossomed in the Championship following a difficult introduction - and there’s every chance it will be a strong finish.

John Mousinho admits a ‘few minor tweaks here and there’ have boosted the former Gillingham man’s game and enabled him to produce strong form.

Yet mainly Pompey’s head coach puts Ogilvie’s flourishing displays down to simply taking time to adapt to his new surroundings, having previously spent a career in League One and League Two.

And with 32 league starts so far this season, he’s now looking every inch a Championship player.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Sometimes it takes a bit of adjustment. I would describe Connor as having a stellar career through League One, that’s how good he’s been at the level for so many years.

‘Now he has got his chance in the Championship and it probably took him a few games to adjust, but he has done it really well.

‘It can't have been easy to - all of a sudden - on the opening day face Dan James, who is way above the level. That and everything else which came with the onslaught at Elland Road. It was winger after winger from that point.

‘Connor really grew into it, he now looks very, very comfortable at the level. I put it down to adjusting, I put it down to Connor’s professionalism, and also the team has got better around him.

‘We haven’t changed a huge amount with him, just slight adjustments here and there, how he deals with wingers, making sure he shows them a certain way. Just a few minor tweaks here and there.

Connor Ogilvie has flourished as the Championship level has progressed after finding his feet. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘The compactness and defensive solidity of the team has also definitely helped him, such as having Murph in front of him. Murph’s output in terms of his defensive work definitely helps.

‘He’s in really good form. Defensively is the most important thing with Connor, we want to make sure he’s a really, really good defender and he starts there, that’s the base of everything he does.

‘But we know he’s always been an attacking threat from set-pieces and opportunities at the back post. We’re trying to get him into a couple of different positions now as well, particularly with Murph out on the left.

‘So there has been an adjustment to how he’s trying to play his game and how we want him to play his game from last year - and he’s taken to it really well.’

Ogilvie has missed just one league fixture this season, when ruled out of September’s visit of Sheffield United through illness.

Jacob Farrell deputised on that occasion, yet ongoing injury issues have prevented the Australian from offering consistent competition for the left-back role.

The January addition of Cohen Bramall now offers that alternative - but considering Ogilvie’s impressive form, the ex-Rotherham man also looks set to be disappointed.

Pompey’s head coach added: ‘I have every confidence in him starting every week, so yes I absolutely do think Connor is a Championship player.

‘He then has to take that and prove it to himself by making sure that, when we speak again in July, he’s still a Championship player.

‘You earn the right to be a Championship player, a Championship coach and a Championship club by staying in the league and making sure you earn your space. Good things have happened so far - we still have a hell of a long way to go.’