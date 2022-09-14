Rafferty has been troubled by a stomach muscle problem sustained against Peterborough, although, encouragingly, has responded to treatment.

The loss of his ever-present record in the league this season prompted Connor Ogilvie to move over to right-back in the Pirelli Stadium victory, despite being left-footed.

Meanwhile, Jacobs felt a tightening of the groin while warming-up on pitch ahead of kick-off against Peterborough, ensuring he couldn’t even come off the bench.

At Burton, Zak Swanson replaced the 30-year-old among the substitutes, yet wasn’t called upon as a Sam Hughes own goal and Colby Bishop earned victory.

However, Cowley believes both could be back for Saturday when it’s second versus third for the visit of Plymouth.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘We obviously lost Joe Rafferty, he injured a stomach muscle against Peterborough and we knew we wouldn’t have him at Barnsley.

Joe Rafferty missed Tuesday night's win at Burton Albion with a stomach muscle injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We were hoping he’d be fit for Burton, but he just didn't quite make it. Then we had to adapt, with Connor playing at right-back and Clark at left-back, and they did a good job.

‘Michael just felt something in the Peterborough warm-up and he’s had a scan, it’s really low level, he’s already back on the grass training. Hopefully he’ll be fit for Saturday.

‘We certainly hope they are short-term. Joe Rafferty’s scan is inconclusive, so we’re just trying to understand exactly what it is.

‘Sometimes in that stomach region when it’s your digestive system, you get the images in and they’re not always as clear as you’d want them to be.

‘But we are certainly hopeful both will be fit for Saturday.’

Pompey’s other two casualties in the treatment room at present are Louis Thompson (broken leg) and Jayden Reid (hamstring).

Reid is back training outside and is nearing a comeback, while Thompson is battling to return before 2022 ends.