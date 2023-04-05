Portsmouth boss outlines contract latest on ex-Wolves and Wigan man as clock ticks down ahead of crunch talks

But the head coach has insisted it is still too early to make a call over his Fratton future.

The 31-year-old has made a number of standout performances under the new Blues boss, which has seen him start eight of Mousinho’s first 16 games in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the winger looks to impress ahead of crunch talks at the end of the season, the head coach believes winning a new contract is not the former Wolves man’s motivation right now.

Mousinho said: ‘He’s been excellent whenever he's played, especially at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s looked a threat, looked very sharp and lively and his performances recently have been great.

‘I’d like to think that (a new contract) is not what Michael is motivated by, and he is motivated and wants to win games and perform anyway. I know that about Michael.

John Mousinho has spoken about Michael Jacobs' Pompey future.

‘He’s not just stepping up his game just because he’s in the final six months of his contract, he’s stepping up his game because he’s a really good pro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You don’t just have a career as good as his unless you’ve been a really good pro throughout.

‘You have to be someone who’s dedicated to football and really willing to put everything into it every time you step on the pitch. That’s something I’ve had from Michael since I’ve come in both in the training and out there on the pitch.

‘That’s what it’s all about and Michael has been really good in every aspect since I’ve come in - not least his performances.

‘If that is a secondary boost then so be it but I know that’s not what’s motivating Michael.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacobs is now enters the final weeks of his current deal, which is set to expire this summer.

But Mousinho is adamant it is still too soon to make a call over his future beyond this term.

‘It’s too early,’ he added.

‘It’s a conversation neither of us have had to have because again we're both focusing on there here and now and at the moment that’s the game against MK Dons on Friday,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Testament to Michael because he hasn’t knocked on my door and asked what’s going on and try to find anything out, because we’re in a position where we need to focus everything on the games we’ve got coming up and figure out where we are in seven games.