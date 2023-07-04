Portsmouth boss outlines gameplan blueprint as vision begins to take shape

Mousinho has consistently outlined his desire to play a front-footed approach since arriving at the club in January.

Now with nine permanent additions already through the door this summer, the 37-year-old can get to work on his blueprint knowing the majority of his squad is already in place.

Mousinho said: ‘We need players with the mindset and mentality to pass forward and see the opportunities - and we need players ahead of the ball with the mindset and mentality to want to run in behind.

‘If we want to go direct, it’s a really easy thing to do. You just strip things back and hit the front man.

‘When you do want a bit more possession for the right reasons, and we’re doing it for the right reasons, we need to know when to attack, when to counter-attack and break those lines.

John Mousinho's Pompey vision is taking shape. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-5732)

‘It’s a balance that we’re working on from the first day of pre-season.

‘I watched the Derby game (last season) on the wide angle and I can see myself a few times in the first 10 minutes when I’m really gesticulating to get the ball out to Paddy (Lane).

‘I see it and we all see it, but sometimes it’s not that easy out on the pitch ‘I’m asking “why the hell haven’t they done that?”

‘We’ve got to encourage them to do it in training - and the more we do it in training the better we will be.

‘It’s easy for me to see on the sidelines and when we’re sat up and can see the whole picture.

‘It’s not quite that simple when you’re in there, but the more we work on in training the more they’ll do it on the pitch.’

The style of play Mousinho is looking to play was evidently a work in progress last term, with form picking up after his arrival before a spate of draws led to a failure to make the play-offs.

The Pompey boss felt the draw at Derby at the end of April showed how the team can vary their approach to good effect, but players who mix possession with purpose are key.

He added: ‘At Derby last season we were sensible in how we played. It wasn’t long ball, but we turned the ball around the corner for Paddy to get in.

‘He made about six of those runs in the first half and we just just didn’t play him in.

‘Then the first time we did, Michael Jacobs played him around the corner he cut back out and we scored.

‘Paddy gave one of the better centre-halves in the league a tough time, just by running forward then.

‘So it’s having players who recognise those runs and players who make those forward runs.

‘Then it’s every time you get the ball, it’s about getting the right balance between keeping it and going forwards.

‘If sides step on you and press you high, as happened for 15 minutes at Derby, we have go beyond. That day they pressed with six and we played into the press.

‘When sides sit off you maybe need that extra pass to drag them out of position - and we then play through at that point.