And the Blues boss has revealed the blueprint for the club’s future is on the agenda, as he gets around table with chairman Michael Eisner and the board.

Eisner is in the midst of his first visit since last October ahead of the League One opener with Bristol Rovers, along with his family and director Andy Redman.

Discussions with Mousinho and his staff have taken place, with more due before the billionaire returns Stateside later this weekend.

The head coach feels some honest and detailed talk about what has taken place this summer and expected moving forward would be beneficial for all parties.

Mousinho said: ‘The owners are in town and they have a huge amount on their plate catching up on everything.

‘It’s obviously really good to catch up with them, as it was at the end of last season as well.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner has flown over to take in the League One opener with Bristol Rovers.

‘We keep in touch frequently anyway which is great, but I don’t think anything can beat meeting face to face.

‘I think there will definitely be some detail in there - it’s important the owners have a good understanding of what is going on at their football club.

‘They need to get my perspective on all the new signings and how the new squad is bedding in, we can go into some real detail.

‘I think a really good question is around expectations and what they want to achieve this season.

‘I don’t think it’s going to be rocket science what the answer is, but I feel it’s a really good open conversation to have between the head coach and ownership, with the coaches and ‘Rich (Hughes) there as well. It’s a good opportunity.’

Mousinho made it clear he feels tackling strategic plans for the clubs longer-term future with Eisner and the board will be important.

And, in terms of the football operation, that means having greater continuity than has been seen in recent times.

Mousinho added: ‘What we’d also like to re-emphasis is regardless of what happens this year, we want to put ourselves in a better position next year.

‘We came off a summer which is a really good example, where we released pretty much every player who was out of contract.

‘Then we brought in 12 and now maybe 13 new players.

‘Really that’s a big part of it for us - building for the future.

‘Obviously the priority is to build and be in the next division, but also if we are sat here next season and for whatever reason haven’t achieved that we’re in a really strong spot.

‘We don’t want to feel we have to tear the whole thing up again.

‘That was the whole point in bringing Rich in and that’s essentially the remit - to make sure not just the playing squad but whole club is in a better spot.

‘Everything I’ve seen, certainly in terms of investment, has been a real breath of fresh air for me, certainly having worked at some clubs where that doesn’t quite happen.