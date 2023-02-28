John Mousinho saluted a memorable Fratton Park evening from a stunning comeback to beat Bolton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey were trailing 1-0 to the in-form Trotters with 73 minutes remaining – only for a remarkable turn around.

Ryley Towler (two) and Colby Bishop netted in 11 explosive minutes as the Blues ran out 3-1 victors amid a scintillating Fratton Park atmosphere.

All goals arrived in front of a jubilant Fratton End, while the crowd of 17,132, which including 592 away followers, toasted the fifth win in nine matches under Mousinho.

And the head coach was quick to credit the supporters’ magnificent backing for lifting his players when they ended it the most.

He told The News: ‘It was a really great night, a brilliant occasion.

‘For 90 minutes I thought the performance was there, we played terrifically well, and one of things that was most pleasing for me was what happened when 1-0 down after 48 minutes.

‘We conceded from a set-piece and then about half-a-second later I heard the Fratton End going up with a huge amount of support and that lifted me, that also clearly lifted the lads and gave us a massive boost.

‘I think it was a reflection of what they had seen in the first-half, the boys are pressing, they’re putting everything in, a bit of a lack of quality in that first half, but certainly what they want to see was passion and energy.

‘After we scored the equaliser, it was a memorable night, such an amazing atmosphere. That was reflected in what the crowd gave us and how much energy they put onto the pitch.

‘It’s one thing I keep saying here and in my programme notes, the fans wouldn't believe how much difference you can make to the atmosphere and what the players actually end up putting in.

‘How much effort increases, it makes a huge difference, and, trust me, on the other side of it, I know. I have been there, it’s not an enjoyable thing.’

Bolton had very much been League One’s in-form team until their visit to Fratton Park.

Yet this is a transformed side to the one they cruised to a 3-0 win over in January, just days before Mousinho’s appointment.

He added: ‘One of the pleasing things when we went 1-0 down was we didn’t go under, all of a sudden we were on top and kept turning the screw and kept on top of them, didn’t let up and that got us the goals.

‘It got us the goals that eventually won us the game, we didn’t just settle with the equaliser, we got the second and third and looked to push for the fourth.