And the head coach is eager to retain the talented midfielder’s services amid ongoing contractual discussions.

Mingi had been one of the Blues’ shining lights this season before last month damaging medial collateral ligaments in his knee during a training ground challenge with keeper Josh Oluwayemi.

It’s a huge blow for the 22-year-old, who has handed his first Football League start in October and totalled 26 appearances so far in a breakthrough campaign.

The former Charlton man has since missed seven matches – with Mousinho warning there may not even be a February return.

The head coach told The News: ‘Jay is coming on well and, while there is nothing immediate, hopefully we will see him before the end of the season.

‘February remains a possibility, but it’s a really tricky one. It’s going to be a running theme, we don’t want to force any players back before they are ready, that's us holding them back.

‘I have torn my MCL. You come back and the first thing you do, whether the first block tackle or shot, feels like you’ve done it again. You haven't, it's just a lot of scar tissue.

Pompey's Jay Mingi remains sidelined by a knee injury sustained during training. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Jay is an explosive player who puts himself into situations where it’s positive. He puts his foot in, gets up the pitch, is aggressive and presses, and beats players.

‘We have to make sure his rehab is right, that the MCL is fully healing, and he’s comfortable with that before he can come again.

‘I remember Oxford’s 1-1 draw at Fratton Park in October, he caught my eye then. He also caught my eye through the (application) process when I was having a deep dive into the squad.

‘Jay provides something different in terms of what we have in the middle of the park, he can get up to the opposition, he can beat the opposition, he is dynamic going forward and a big miss for us at the moment.

‘It will be great to get him back involved before the end of the season, which I'm sure he will.’

Mingi is out of contract at the season’s end, with a new deal discussed.

West Brom have previously been linked with a move, although the Blues are entitled to compensation should he elect to leave as a free agent.

Mousinho added: ‘Jay’s contract is something I will have a say in, but certainly the structure we’ve got here means that’s one thing that can be taken off my plate.

‘That will be Rich talking to Jay and the agent – obviously always in conjunction with myself.

‘Thankfully, for now, that’s not something I’ve had to deal with, but everybody knows what I think about the player.